Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 127.75% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 88.63% to Rs 1853.28 croreNet profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 127.75% to Rs 35.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.63% to Rs 1853.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 982.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1853.28982.47 89 OPM %4.764.36 -PBDT58.8630.65 92 PBT46.0922.40 106 NP35.2115.46 128
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST