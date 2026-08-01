Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit rises 127.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 88.63% to Rs 1853.28 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires rose 127.75% to Rs 35.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.63% to Rs 1853.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 982.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1853.28982.474.764.3658.8630.6546.0922.4035.2115.46

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