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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rama Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rama Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Rama Paper Mills reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.12 -100 OPM %0-441.67 -PBDT-0.54-0.45 -20 PBT-1.41-1.33 -6 NP-1.41-1.45 3

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST