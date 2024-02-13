Rama Phosphates reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.74 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 44.12% to Rs 116.17 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Rama Phosphates reported to Rs 29.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 8.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 44.12% to Rs 116.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 207.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.116.17207.90-27.907.43-35.2613.89-37.5211.47-29.748.12