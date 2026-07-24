Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 6.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 224.80 crore

Net profit of Rama Phosphates rose 6.43% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 224.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 190.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.224.80190.3112.4114.0324.6023.4122.8121.4617.0616.03

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