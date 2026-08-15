Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 3.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.70% to Rs 223.34 crore

Net profit of Rama Steel Tubes declined 3.95% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 223.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 268.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.223.34268.132.730.595.438.663.807.195.115.32

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