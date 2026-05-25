Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 151.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.63% to Rs 42.26 crore

Net profit of Rama Vision rose 151.85% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.63% to Rs 42.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.19% to Rs 5.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.41% to Rs 158.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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