Ramchandra Leasing and Finance standalone net profit rises 26200.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 32000.00% to Rs 9.63 croreNet profit of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance rose 26200.00% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32000.00% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 16100.00% to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3073.68% to Rs 12.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.630.03 32000 12.060.38 3074 OPM %37.5933.33 -36.245.26 - PBDT3.580.01 35700 4.340.02 21600 PBT3.520.01 35100 4.280.02 21300 NP2.630.01 26200 3.240.02 16100
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:07 PM IST