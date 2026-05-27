Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 145.39% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.74% to Rs 501.83 croreNet profit of Ramco Industries rose 145.39% to Rs 87.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.74% to Rs 501.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 422.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 69.29% to Rs 306.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 1792.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1674.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales501.83422.62 19 1792.221674.05 7 OPM %12.9210.37 -12.9510.71 - PBDT65.3244.11 48 229.53177.74 29 PBT55.9635.13 59 192.31141.78 36 NP87.6335.71 145 306.26180.91 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST