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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 145.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Ramco Industries consolidated net profit rises 145.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 18.74% to Rs 501.83 crore

Net profit of Ramco Industries rose 145.39% to Rs 87.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.74% to Rs 501.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 422.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.29% to Rs 306.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.06% to Rs 1792.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1674.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales501.83422.62 19 1792.221674.05 7 OPM %12.9210.37 -12.9510.71 - PBDT65.3244.11 48 229.53177.74 29 PBT55.9635.13 59 192.31141.78 36 NP87.6335.71 145 306.26180.91 69

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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