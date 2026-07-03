Ramco Systems appoints Sandesh Bilagi as CEO to drive AI-led growth strategy

Ramco Systems informed that it has appointed Sandesh Bilagi as its chief executive officer (CEO).

He was previously serving as President and chief operating officer (CEO) of the company.

In his earlier role, Bilagi led the operational turnaround that helped Ramco return to sustained profitability, delivering six consecutive quarters of operating profit through FY2026. In his new role, he will spearhead the companys global growth strategy and accelerate its transition towards becoming an AI-native enterprise software company.

Bilagi brings over two decades of experience in enterprise technology, having built and scaled businesses across sales, delivery, and operations. He founded Ramcos Australia and New Zealand business, which has grown into one of the companys key markets. Sandesh is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a CPA from CPA Australia. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Karnatak University, Dharwad.

He has also held leadership roles across sales and operations and previously worked with HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra, contributing to large-scale enterprise deals and global delivery transformation.

P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems, said, Over the past several quarters, Ramco has emerged a stronger, more disciplined company - six straight quarters of operational profit are evidence of a genuine turnaround, not a one-time correction. Sandesh has been central to that journey. He understands our customers, our markets and our people, and he has consistently demonstrated the judgement to make difficult decisions and the resilience to see them through. The Board is confident that his appointment as Chief Executive Officer positions Ramco to convert this stability into sustained, profitable global growth.

P.V. Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja, Managing Director, Ramco Systems, said, Sandesh combines a builders instinct with an operators rigour. He created our ANZ business from the ground up and then brought that same ownership to the turnaround of the wider company, across customer engagements and operations. As we enter our next phase, our priorities are clear - accelerate global expansion and embed AI at the core of our products and the way we run the business. Sandesh is the right leader to drive both, and I look forward to partnering with him closely.

Sandesh Bilagi, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Systems, said, It is a privilege to lead Ramco at a defining moment. We have done the hard work of restoring profitability and sharpening execution; the task now is to sustain that rigour and convert our strength into growth at scale. Two priorities will define this chapter. First, global growth - deepening our presence in established markets and building a world-class go-to-market motion, expanding across our HR & Global Payroll, Aviation, ERP, Logistics and Chia product lines. Second, becoming a truly AI-native company - not bolting AI onto our products, but rebuilding how we design, deliver and operate around it, so that every customer experiences a measurably better outcome. In a fast-evolving technology landscape, we will do this by building an organisation that is nimble, with a fast-adopting mindset. I am grateful to the Board for their confidence, and excited to take this forward with Ramco's exceptional team.

Ramco Systems is a global enterprise software provider with over 25 years of experience, serving 800+ customers and more than two million users across sectors such as payroll, aviation, aerospace and ERP. The company focuses on cloud and mobile-based solutions, with a strong emphasis on innovation through technologies like AI, machine learning, RPA and blockchain to drive digital transformation.

The companys consolidated net profit surged four-fold to Rs 25.04 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 5.30 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 19.39% YoY to Rs 185.36 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

The scrip shed 0.31% to Rs 793.60 on the BSE.

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