Ramco Systems consolidated net profit rises 371.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.39% to Rs 185.36 crore

Net profit of Ramco Systems rose 371.75% to Rs 25.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 185.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 41.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 34.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.54% to Rs 700.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 591.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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