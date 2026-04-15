Ramco Systems jumps after Aviation Suite deployment at Korean Air

Ramco Systems rose 4.09% to Rs 442.90 after the company announced the go-live of its Aviation Suite at the Engine Maintenance Center of Korean Air.

The implementation provides Korean Air with a digital platform to manage engine maintenance operations, with integration across functions such as maintenance, finance, customer support, and billing. The solution also connects with internal and external systems, including the airlines automated storage and retrieval infrastructure, to support operational workflows.

Ramco stated that the platform offers real-time data visibility on operational metrics such as capacity, throughput, cost, and revenue. In addition, over 400 engineers and mechanics at Korean Air are using the companys mobile application for digital maintenance execution.

The deployment is expected to support operations at Korean Air's upcoming engine maintenance cluster, which is scheduled to be operational in 2027.

Ramco Systems is a global enterprise software provider with over 25 years of experience, serving 800+ customers and more than two million users across sectors such as payroll, aviation, aerospace and ERP. The company focuses on cloud and mobile-based solutions, with a strong emphasis on innovation through technologies like AI, machine learning, RPA and blockchain to drive digital transformation.

On a consolidated basis, Ramco Systems reported net profit of Rs 3.26 crore in Q3 December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.17 crore in Q3 December 2024. Net sales rose 13.99% year-on-year to Rs 178.50 crore in Q3 December 2025.