Ramco Systems signs MoU with Anna University, Chennai

To establish a dedicated ERP Lab for the University's Industrial Engineering programme

Ramco Systems announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Anna University, Chennai to establish a dedicated ERP Lab for the University's Industrial Engineering programme. The MOU outlines a structured framework that includes faculty enablement, industry-oriented training, skill development and provision for research and academic events, giving students practical exposure to the enterprise systems widely used by modern manufacturing organizations.

Under this collaboration, Ramco Systems will provide access to its cloud-based ERP platform to students of Anna University, enabling them to gain practical exposure to modern enterprise software systems used across industries. Students will be able to use the ERP platform through secured login credentials. The initiative will also include training programs for faculty members to effectively integrate ERP technology into academic learning and research.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News