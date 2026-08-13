Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 54.17% to Rs 0.37 crore

Ramgopal Polytex reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 54.17% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.370.24-56.76-370.830-0.680-0.680-0.68

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