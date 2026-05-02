Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit declines 72.01% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 28.46% to Rs 1216.78 croreNet profit of Ramkrishna Forgings declined 72.01% to Rs 55.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.46% to Rs 1216.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 947.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 82.70% to Rs 71.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 415.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 4238.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4034.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1216.78947.21 28 4238.084034.11 5 OPM %16.6810.37 -14.7413.84 - PBDT147.5861.05 142 427.62418.97 2 PBT59.14-23.65 LP 94.73147.69 -36 NP55.94199.83 -72 71.80415.03 -83
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST