Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit rises 297.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 1216.67 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings rose 297.63% to Rs 46.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 1216.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1015.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1216.671015.2617.9113.98164.1796.9964.7317.3246.8811.79

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