Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ramkrishna Forgings strengthens its position in e-PV segment

Image

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Receives approval from USA's larges e-PV manufacturer for supply of power train components
Ramkrishna Forgings announced a significant milestone in its journey towards pioneering electric mobility solutions. The USA's largest electric passenger vehicle manufacturer grants approval for power train components, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership that opens up a realm of exciting opportunities. This landmark approval signifies the Company's position into the electric passenger vehicle segment with a strong emphasis on powertrain components. The approval follows the showcasing of a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, demonstrating Company's expertise and commitment to delivering top-notch products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensEPFO Auto Withdrawal LimitGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon