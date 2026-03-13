Ramky Infra jumps on securing MIDC high-tech pharma park project in Maharashtra

Ramky Infrastructure soared 3.56% to Rs 474.35 after it has secured a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) contract from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The contract is for the development, operation, and maintenance of the High-Tech Pharmaceutical Park in Dighi Port Industrial Area, Mangaon and Roha Taluk, Raigad District, on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

Under the contract, the construction period is scheduled to be completed within five years, followed by an operation and maintenance period of 90 years. Revenue will be generated through collection of land lease premiums, development charges, and fees from end users for services and utilities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The project is awarded by a domestic entity, and the company clarified that it does not have any interest in MIDC. The order is not a related-party transaction.

Ramky Infrastructure principally operates in two business segments: construction and development. In the development business, the group constructs roads under built-operate-transfer (BOT) modes, industrial parks, special economic zones, and bus terminals.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 30.4% to Rs 78 crore on a 6.5% rise in net sales to Rs 488.92 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

