Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 47.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.26% to Rs 471.23 crore

Net profit of Ramky Infrastructure declined 47.18% to Rs 39.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 74.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 471.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 379.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.471.23379.246.0620.0064.10114.7455.18100.8239.3074.40

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