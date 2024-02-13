Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 436.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 440.72 croreNet profit of Ramky Infrastructure rose 436.47% to Rs 36.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 440.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 416.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales440.72416.97 6 OPM %17.4521.33 -PBDT71.6345.16 59 PBT59.3534.05 74 NP36.486.80 436
