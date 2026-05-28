Ramky Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 42.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 506.68 crore

Net profit of Ramky Infrastructure reported to Rs 42.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 506.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 488.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.61% to Rs 271.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.69% to Rs 1846.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2044.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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