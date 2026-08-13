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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramsons Projects standalone net profit declines 82.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Ramsons Projects standalone net profit declines 82.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Ramsons Projects declined 82.41% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales03.65 -100 OPM %097.26 -PBDT0.633.70 -83 PBT0.623.68 -83 NP0.543.07 -82

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:21 AM IST