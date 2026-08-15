Rander Corporation standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.54% to Rs 1.63 crore

Net profit of Rander Corporation rose 140.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.54% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.631.0930.0618.350.500.200.480.200.360.15

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