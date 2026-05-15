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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 689.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 689.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales rise 17.11% to Rs 1608.65 crore

Net profit of Rane Holdings rose 689.78% to Rs 74.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.11% to Rs 1608.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1373.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.77% to Rs 97.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.89% to Rs 5883.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4361.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1608.651373.68 17 5883.314361.59 35 OPM %7.846.94 -7.117.52 - PBDT140.6693.22 51 367.01296.25 24 PBT85.5640.87 109 157.11127.80 23 NP74.169.39 690 97.87207.22 -53

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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