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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 466.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 466.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 1047.87 crore

Net profit of Rane (Madras) rose 466.87% to Rs 36.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 1047.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 901.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 185.47% to Rs 107.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 3862.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3405.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1047.87901.34 16 3862.923405.75 13 OPM %9.128.74 -8.808.28 - PBDT86.9064.29 35 296.26223.21 33 PBT48.5528.76 69 149.2390.89 64 NP36.966.52 467 107.4837.65 185

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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