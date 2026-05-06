Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 466.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 1047.87 crore

Net profit of Rane (Madras) rose 466.87% to Rs 36.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 1047.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 901.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 185.47% to Rs 107.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 3862.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3405.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1047.87901.343862.923405.759.128.748.808.2886.9064.29296.26223.2148.5528.76149.2390.8936.966.52107.4837.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News