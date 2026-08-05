Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 62.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.29% to Rs 1041.62 crore

Net profit of Rane (Madras) rose 62.44% to Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 1041.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 880.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1041.62880.608.348.4980.3761.5041.0225.7930.1018.53

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