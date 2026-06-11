Thursday, June 11, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rane Steering Systems to acquire 26% stake in Hexa Energy BH Eleven

Rane Steering Systems to acquire 26% stake in Hexa Energy BH Eleven

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Rane Steering Systems (RSSL), wholly owned subsidiary of Rane Holdings, has today entered into a Power Purchase Agreement with Hexa Energy BH Eleven (Hexa), Gurugram, for procuring renewable energy (Solar) for its plant situated in Bawal, Haryana. In addition to the above, RSSL will also be entering into a Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement with Hexa for acquisition of 26.00% equity shares.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UltraTech Cement acquires 13.99% stake in FPEL Services

UltraTech Cement acquires 13.99% stake in FPEL Services

India Cements acquires 12.48% stake in FPEL Services

India Cements acquires 12.48% stake in FPEL Services

Electrosteel Castings CFO Ashutosh Agarwal resigns

Electrosteel Castings CFO Ashutosh Agarwal resigns

TCS inks global strategic partnership with Anthropic to drive Enterprise AI scaling

TCS inks global strategic partnership with Anthropic to drive Enterprise AI scaling

Alembic Pharma gains after receiving USFDA nod for Larotrectinib Capsules

Alembic Pharma gains after receiving USFDA nod for Larotrectinib Capsules

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthropic Claude Fable 5Xiaomi 17T ReviewDividend Stocks TodayReliance Meta PartnershipGNG Electronics share priceTechnology NewsPersonal Finance