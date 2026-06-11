Rane Steering Systems to acquire 26% stake in Hexa Energy BH Eleven
Rane Steering Systems (RSSL), wholly owned subsidiary of Rane Holdings, has today entered into a Power Purchase Agreement with Hexa Energy BH Eleven (Hexa), Gurugram, for procuring renewable energy (Solar) for its plant situated in Bawal, Haryana. In addition to the above, RSSL will also be entering into a Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement with Hexa for acquisition of 26.00% equity shares.
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 2:50 PM IST