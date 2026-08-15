Ranjit Securities standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Ranjit Securities declined 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.360.2703.700.060.110.050.100.040.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News