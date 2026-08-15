Ranjit Securities standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Ranjit Securities declined 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.360.27 33 OPM %03.70 -PBDT0.060.11 -45 PBT0.050.10 -50 NP0.040.08 -50
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:11 AM IST