Ranjit Securities standalone net profit rises 666.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 102.70% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Ranjit Securities rose 666.67% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 102.70% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.750.3720.0010.810.360.070.350.040.230.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News