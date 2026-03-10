Ranjit Securities standalone net profit rises 666.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 102.70% to Rs 0.75 croreNet profit of Ranjit Securities rose 666.67% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 102.70% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.750.37 103 OPM %20.0010.81 -PBDT0.360.07 414 PBT0.350.04 775 NP0.230.03 667
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST