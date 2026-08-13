Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rapid Investments standalone net profit declines 6.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Rapid Investments standalone net profit declines 6.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 25.45% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Rapid Investments declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.45% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.690.55 25 OPM %17.3925.45 -PBDT0.160.18 -11 PBT0.160.18 -11 NP0.150.16 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 15600.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills standalone net profit rises 15600.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 164.90% in the June 2026 quarter

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 164.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 83.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 83.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindware Home Innovation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hindware Home Innovation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:20 AM IST