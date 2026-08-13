Rapid Investments standalone net profit declines 6.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.45% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Rapid Investments declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.45% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.690.5517.3925.450.160.180.160.180.150.16

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