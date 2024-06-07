Rapid Investments standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 460.00% to Rs 0.56 croreNet profit of Rapid Investments rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 460.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 566.67% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 522.58% to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content