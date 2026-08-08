Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.02% to Rs 3.58 crore

Net profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.02% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.582.9112.2913.400.380.300.220.160.160.12

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