Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 3.90 crore

Net profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.58% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.23% to Rs 13.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

3.903.3513.0012.978.468.0612.0011.570.240.161.231.000.120.030.720.460.060.010.520.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News