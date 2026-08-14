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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 26.89% to Rs 17.60 crore

Net Loss of Rasandik Engineering Industries India reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.89% to Rs 17.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.6013.87 27 OPM %4.324.61 -PBDT0.23-0.10 LP PBT-0.94-1.48 36 NP-0.71-1.12 37

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:05 PM IST