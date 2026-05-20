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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.60 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales rise 39.34% to Rs 19.02 crore

Net Loss of Rasandik Engineering Industries India reported to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.34% to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 67.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales19.0213.65 39 67.6862.18 9 OPM %-1.584.54 -1.70-2.94 - PBDT-0.820.13 PL -1.311.78 PL PBT-2.01-1.39 -45 -6.54-4.15 -58 NP-2.60-1.11 -134 -6.69-5.58 -20

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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