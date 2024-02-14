Sensex (    %)
                        
Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 33.38% to Rs 17.88 crore
Net Loss of Rasandik Engineering Industries India reported to Rs 6.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 33.38% to Rs 17.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 26.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales17.8826.84 -33 OPM %-24.111.19 -PBDT-6.54-2.09 -213 PBT-8.28-3.73 -122 NP-6.35-2.79 -128
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

