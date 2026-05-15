Friday, May 15, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 64.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 64.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 51.00% to Rs 4489.38 crore

Net profit of Rashi Peripherals rose 64.22% to Rs 84.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.00% to Rs 4489.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2973.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.41% to Rs 277.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 208.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 15827.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13772.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4489.382973.17 51 15827.3413772.73 15 OPM %2.953.15 -2.902.18 - PBDT119.7672.45 65 392.79283.38 39 PBT113.6367.91 67 371.27266.14 40 NP84.2151.28 64 277.58208.06 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 36.16% in the March 2026 quarter

TD Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 36.16% in the March 2026 quarter

United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 28.03% in the March 2026 quarter

United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 28.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Deccan Gold Mines consolidated net profit declines 47.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Deccan Gold Mines consolidated net profit declines 47.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit declines 26.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit declines 26.37% in the March 2026 quarter

W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeGold Duty RiseKaynes Technology ShareDividend Stocks TodayWBCHSE HS 12th Toppers List 2026Cipla Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table