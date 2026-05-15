Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 64.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.00% to Rs 4489.38 crore

Net profit of Rashi Peripherals rose 64.22% to Rs 84.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.00% to Rs 4489.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2973.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.41% to Rs 277.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 208.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 15827.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13772.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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