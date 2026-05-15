Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 64.22% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 51.00% to Rs 4489.38 croreNet profit of Rashi Peripherals rose 64.22% to Rs 84.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.00% to Rs 4489.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2973.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.41% to Rs 277.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 208.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 15827.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13772.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4489.382973.17 51 15827.3413772.73 15 OPM %2.953.15 -2.902.18 - PBDT119.7672.45 65 392.79283.38 39 PBT113.6367.91 67 371.27266.14 40 NP84.2151.28 64 277.58208.06 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:11 AM IST