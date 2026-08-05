Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 67.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 61.85% to Rs 5101.85 crore

Net profit of Rashi Peripherals rose 67.60% to Rs 102.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.85% to Rs 5101.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3152.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5101.853152.143.043.28145.2584.49138.9680.27102.7761.32

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