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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd and AWL Agri Business Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2026.

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd and AWL Agri Business Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 August 2026.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd soared 6.13% to Rs 126.35 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54251 shares in the past one month.

 

Vodafone Idea Ltd spiked 5.83% to Rs 14.88. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 261.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 202.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd surged 5.30% to Rs 136.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Paradeep Phosphates Ltd gained 5.19% to Rs 157.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

AWL Agri Business Ltd jumped 4.72% to Rs 203.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 12:19 PM IST