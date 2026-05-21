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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 159.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 159.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 49.63% to Rs 5580.57 crore

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 159.64% to Rs 188.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.63% to Rs 5580.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3729.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.88% to Rs 429.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 241.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 18480.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16933.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5580.573729.67 50 18480.1716933.64 9 OPM %5.814.79 -5.093.98 - PBDT312.92174.33 79 858.37585.89 47 PBT232.6596.15 142 566.66323.13 75 NP188.6372.65 160 429.81241.63 78

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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