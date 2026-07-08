Rashtriya Chemicals jumps after board approves Rs 1,500-crore FPO

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) rose 3.54% to Rs 135.53 after its board approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore through a further public offering (FPO).

The proposal is subject to approvals from shareholders, the Department of Fertilizers and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The board also approved amendments to the company's Memorandum of Association (MoA) in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013. The amendments are subject to approvals from shareholders and the Department of Fertilizers.

The proposed changes include new object clauses relating to power generation, sewage and effluent treatment, water purification and recycling, industrial explosives, agro-based products, agrochemicals, organic and bio-fertilisers, crop protection products and sustainable agriculture solutions.

The revised MoA also includes provisions relating to warehousing and logistics facilities, lending to subsidiaries and joint ventures, incorporation of subsidiaries and joint ventures, operation of bank accounts, commercial exploitation of assets, treasury operations and investments, and other consequential amendments.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is a public sector undertaking (PSU) with a 75% stake owned by the Government of India (GOI). The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 157.69% to Rs 186.72 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 72.46 crore reported in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 49.63% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,580.57 crore during the quarter ended March 2026.

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