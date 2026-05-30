Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 13.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.26% to Rs 18.56 crore

Net profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 13.43% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.26% to Rs 18.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.47% to Rs 3.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.57% to Rs 72.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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