Rategain announces change in CFO

With effect from 29 September 2026

Rategain Travel Technologies has appointed Chetan Prakash Garg as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company, with effect from 29 September 2026.

Further, the Board has taken note of resignation of Ankit Aggarwal for stepping down from the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, with effect from the close of business hours on 28 September 2026. However, Ankit Aggarwal will hold the position of Deputy Chief Financial Officer with the Company.