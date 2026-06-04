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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain announces strategic partnership with BoxPay

RateGain announces strategic partnership with BoxPay

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

To integrate BoxPay's intelligent payment infrastructure into RG Pay

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic partnership with BoxPay, a fast-growing payments technology platform purpose-built to manage the full lifecycle and complexity of global payment operations, to power RG Pay, RateGain's embedded financial technology platform for the travel and hospitality ecosystem

The partnership brings together RateGain's global travel and hospitality ecosystem with BoxPay's deep expertise in intelligent payment infrastructure, helping travel brands improve customer conversion and top of-funnel revenue through optimized checkout and orchestration, while driving stronger bottom-of-funnel profitability through intelligent reconciliation and enhanced financial visibility across complex global payment operations.

As travel businesses scale globally, they face growing complexity across multiple facets of payment operations, while simultaneously needing to deliver seamless and localized experiences for travelers across geographies. Through this collaboration, RG Pay integrates BoxPay's orchestration, routing, checkout optimization, and AI-driven reconciliation stack into the RateGain travel commerce ecosystem.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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