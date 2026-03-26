RateGain announces strategic partnership with Cashfree Payments

To combine Cashfree Payments' payment infrastructure and cross-border capabilities into the RG Pay ecosystem

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Cashfree Payments, a leading payments platform, as a Platinum Partner for RG Pay, RateGain's unified technology infrastructure for the global travel and hospitality ecosystem.

Through this partnership, RG Pay will bring together Cashfree Payments' domestic payment gateway and cross border payments stack to strengthen transactions across the travel ecosystem. This partnership will enable Indian customers to seamlessly pay to international travel merchants across 176 countries through familiar local payment methods such as UPI and RuPay cards . It will further help international travel brands improve their checkout performance and transaction success rates.

This collaboration strengthens the ability of travel and hospitality brands to deliver reliable, locally relevant payment experiences while improving checkout performance and enabling more efficient settlement across international markets.

RG Pay brings together optimized checkout experiences, affordability options, virtual card (VCC) enablement, and cross-border settlement capabilities to help travel and hospitality companies improve conversion performance and manage payments more effectively across global markets.

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