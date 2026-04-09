Rategain announces strategic partnership with Hotelogix

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Hotelogix, a leading cloud-based Property Management System. The collaboration enables Hotelogix customers worldwide to access direct GDS connectivity through RateGain's UNO Platform, unlocking corporate travel demand without the complexity of managing separate integrations.

Powered by RateGain's UNO platform, Hotelogix strengthens its position as an end-to-end solution provider for distribution. Hotels using Hotelogix PMS gain seamless access to Amadeus, Sabre Corporation, and Travelport - the three major global distribution networks - directly within their existing PMS environment. This integration allows hotels to activate GDS distribution, reach over 600000+ travel agents and corporate travel programs, and manage connectivity alongside their day-to-day operations from a single, unified platform.

For many independent and mid-sized hotels, GDS access has historically meant layering on third-party providers, adding cost, complexity, and fragmentation to an already stretched technology stack. Powered by RateGain's UNO platform, Hotelogix removes this friction by enabling native GDS connectivity directly within the PMS.

The collaboration reflects a broader industry shift: PMS platforms are evolving from operational tools into complete distribution ecosystems. As this transformation accelerates, there is a growing preference for unified platforms like RateGain's UNO, which simplify GDS connectivity, reduce technology fragmentation, and enable hotels to compete on a global scale. As demand for high-yield bookings intensifies, having direct GDS presence is no longer a luxury - it is a competitive necessity for hotels of every size.