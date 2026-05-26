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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain appoints Heather Moses as Chief Marketing Officer

RateGain appoints Heather Moses as Chief Marketing Officer

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the appointment of Heather Moses as Chief Marketing Officer. Based in Boston, Heather will lead RateGain's global marketing function, driving category leadership, brand growth, and GTM strategy while overseeing communications, design, demand generation, and integrated marketing initiatives across the company's expanding portfolio of AI-powered travel and hospitality solutions.

Heather brings more than two decades of experience helping high-growth B2B technology companies scale globally. Most recently serving as Vice President of Corporate Marketing at Cornerstone OnDemand, she has held Chief Marketing Officer roles at Allego and Nexthink, and served as Vice President of Marketing at XebiaLabs, where she helped build the DevOps category from the ground up and delivered two consecutive years of 100% marketing-sourced pipeline. Through her career, she has built high-performing global teams, scaled demand generation engines, and driven measurable commercial impact in competitive, fast-moving markets.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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