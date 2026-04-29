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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain appoints Oscar Ganuza as Senior Vice President - Revenue, Europe

RateGain appoints Oscar Ganuza as Senior Vice President - Revenue, Europe

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies announced the appointment of Oscar Ganuza as Senior Vice President - Revenue, Europe. Based in Barcelona, Oscar will lead RateGain's efforts to accelerate commercial performance and deepen strategic partnerships in the Europe market, supporting the company's continued expansion in the region.

In this role, Oscar will oversee Enterprise Sales, SDR, Partnerships, Sales Travel, OTA Key Accounts, Customer Success and Marketing teams, focusing on scaling go-to-market (GTM) strategies, strengthening pipeline quality, and increasing adoption of RateGain's AI-powered solutions. He will be responsible for driving disciplined execution, expanding market presence, and enhancing customer engagement.

 

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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