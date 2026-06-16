RateGain enters into strategic partnership with Duetto

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Duetto, a leading provider of revenue and profit software.

By combining RateGain's AI-powered channel manager with Duetto's industry-leading Revenue & Profit Operating System, hoteliers can benefit from automated, real-time rate updates across all distribution channels, powered by advanced forecasting and price optimization. Hoteliers will also benefit from restriction controls at every level of granularity, creating significant operational efficiencies.

As part of this collaboration, RateGain has been named a Preferred Partner of Duetto, delivering the most robust and feature-rich channel manager integration available on the platform, a distinction no other channel manager currently holds.

RateGain's channel manager enables hoteliers to seamlessly manage online distribution across 400+ demand partners. Powered by Agentic ARI, it is the industry's first channel manager built on intelligent ARI logic that prioritizes rate and inventory updates based on booking urgency and commercial impact. It delivers higher revenue, greater operational reliability, and faster market agility. Designed for efficiency, the platform is intuitive, self-serve, and fully automated reducing manual effort and saving crucial time across product setup, mapping, and rate distribution.

Duetto's Revenue & Profit Operating System (RP-OS) drives unreal hotel performance by turning insight into smarter commercial decisions. Their product suite helps hotels, casinos and resorts capture more demand, protect their strategy, and prove business impact with profit benchmarking through HotStats. This integration will be a powerful partner to Duetto's intelligent pricing and profit software, helping hoteliers engineer overall hotel performance.