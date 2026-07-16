RateGain enters strategic partnership with Sri Lankan hospitality group Citrus Leisure

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Citrus Leisure PLC, one of Sri Lanka's leading publicly listed hospitality groups, to strengthen direct bookings across its hotel portfolio through UNO Direct Stack.

Through UNO Direct Stack, Citrus Leisure will bring together guest acquisition, digital marketing, website, booking conversion, distribution, and pricing intelligence into a single growth platform covering every stage of the guest direct booking journey.

The integrated approach is designed to help Citrus Leisure grow direct revenue, improve conversion, and reduce dependency on third-party channels. The initiative represents one of the most comprehensive direct revenue technology consolidations undertaken by a Sri Lankan hospitality group.

The partnership further reinforces RateGain's role as a strategic growth partner, helping hotels drive direct revenue growth. By consolidating multiple revenue-generating capabilities with a single technology partner, Citrus will be able to create a more connected digital journey for travelers while reducing the operational complexity associated with fragmented systems and multiple vendors.

Citrus Leisure operates a diverse portfolio comprising Citrus Hikkaduwa, Citrus Waskaduwa, and The Steuart by Citrus in Colombo. Serving both leisure and business travelers across multiple markets, the group will use UNO Direct Stack to gain unified visibility across demand generation, conversion, pricing, and distribution performance.