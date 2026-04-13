RateGain launches RG Varsity - a digital marketing certification program for hotel professionals

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the launch of RG Varsity, a digital marketing certification program designed to help hotel professionals navigate a rapidly changing customer acquisition landscape and build skills that directly impact revenue performance.

The launch comes at a critical moment. Hotels are increasing digital marketing budgets, yet many teams still cannot clearly explain what is driving or undermining their results. Part of the challenge is structural: travelers are now discovering and evaluating options across a wider mix of platforms, from search and social media to AI powered interfaces such as conversational search and generative recommendations, making the path to purchase more fragmented and harder to influence. According to RateGain's State of Distribution 2025 report, nearly 70 percent of hotels say they struggle to understand why their return on ad spend underperforms.

Artificial intelligence and automation are making this harder to ignore. Campaigns today demand precision, timing, and relevance across channels not just visibility. Yet while marketing tools have grown more sophisticated, the ability of hotel teams to translate data into consistent, measurable performance has not kept pace. The result is a widening gap between the technology available, and the outcomes hotels are achieving.

RG Varsity is designed to close that gap. Built for hotel commercial and marketing teams, the program goes beyond theory to help professionals understand how to acquire the right customer, optimize ad spends, and connect marketing decisions directly to revenue outcomes.